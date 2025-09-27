UNGA: German FM reasserts national commitment to Israeli security

Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul urged global action on multiple crises in an address before the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, reaffirming Berlin's long-standing commitment to Israel's security.

He called for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and reaffirmed Germany's commitment to Israel's security while backing a two-state solution as "the only solution."

"There must be a future in peace and in dignity for all in the Middle East," he said.

The statement comes some two months after Berlin announced it will not approve any exports to Israel of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice.

Germany has likewise distanced itself from the international push to recognize Palestinian statehood during the UNGA, led by its allies France and Britain.

"Israel's security is of paramount importance to the German government," a government spokesperson said earlier in the week. "The German government therefore has no plans to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term."

Addressing the Iranian issue, Wadephul accused the Islamic Republic of arming proxy groups and pursuing a nuclear program beyond civilian use, saying Germany had "no choice" but to trigger the snapback of U.N. sanctions, effective later Saturday, while leaving the door open to new negotiations.

He also condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an attack on the U.N. Charter and pledged German support for accountability, including a special tribunal on crimes of aggression.