Global gas prices spike as US and Iran exchange eaves of mid-east airstrikes

Drivers around the world should brace for a rapid surge in fuel costs after global gas and oil prices shot up on Wednesday morning, abruptly ending a multi-day decline that had briefly given consumers a much-needed break at the pump.

The sudden price spike follows three quick waves of overnight US military airstrikes on Tuesday against Iranian air defense systems and radar networks near the Strait of Hormuz. The precision strikes were launched in retaliation for the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter off the coast of Oman earlier in the day.

Oil prices surged toward $94 a barrel in early Asian trading, completely vanishing the progress made just 24 hours earlier when prices had fallen to a seven-week low.

In the United States, wholesale gasoline futures moved up immediately in lockstep with crude oil, threatening to quickly wipe out the recent drop in retail fuel costs that drivers had been enjoying just as the busy summer travel season gets underway.

Prior to Tuesday night's airstrikes, the US national average for a gallon of regular gas had stabilized around $4.16 after months of tension in the region. Now, that stability is gone as energy analysts warn of potential gridlock at the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow maritime chokepoint responsible for moving 20 percent of the world’s petroleum and liquefied natural gas daily.

Because Iran's Foreign Ministry has already warned that it will leave no attack unanswered, industry specialists expect retail gas stations to face severe upward pricing pressure.

Industry analysts caution that if retaliatory strikes disrupt actual oil infrastructure or prompt a complete shutdown of Gulf shipping lanes, global crude could easily blow past the $100-per-barrel threshold, translating to a steep, painful, and sustained jump in everyday fuel prices for drivers worldwide.