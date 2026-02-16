US Senator Graham: 'There is no light between Trump and Netanyahu on what to do and how to do it'

US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that Washington and Jerusalem are weighing both diplomatic and military options regarding Iran, speaking in Tel Aviv a day before a second round of talks with Tehran. His remarks came after a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Speaking at the Kempinski Hotel in Tel Aviv, Graham said, “My presence here today is to reassure the Israeli people, there is no light or gaps between President Trump and Bibi about what to do and how to do it.” He added, “There are two lines in the water right now. One is the diplomatic line, trying to find a way to end this regime diplomatically that would advance our national security interests. The other line is the military option. I think President Trump is looking to see which line can catch the biggest fish. The bottom line is, we're into weeks, not months, in terms of decision-making.”

Graham expressed support for the potential fall of Iran’s ruling clerical leadership. “If this regime falls in the coming weeks or months, two things we'll attribute to it,” he said, citing October 7 and Israel's response to it and “the rise of the Iranian people.” He said, “These two events have led to the potential demise of the Ayatollah.” He added, “The best answer to all the problems created by Iran is regime change. The best answer is for the people to take the place of the Ayatollah.”

Referring to anti-government protests in Iran, Graham said, “I do not believe that they are in the streets to build more nuclear weapons. I think they are in the streets to have a better life.” He acknowledged risks of escalation, stating, “Could our soldiers be hit in the region? Absolutely they could. Can Iran respond if we have an all-out attack? Absolutely, they can.” However, he said the risk of inaction was greater, adding, “We told them to go back in the streets, keep protesting. Help is on the way. We have to be good to our word.”

Graham said he would travel next to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. He conveyed Netanyahu’s appreciation for Abu Dhabi, saying the prime minister “is amazed by the level of cooperation and the significance of the partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.” He added, “I think MBZ has done everything he was asked to, and then some,” describing the UAE as “a reliable partner, under difficult circumstances.”

On Saudi Arabia, Graham said he believes the crown prince “still has the same vision for the region he had before October 7,” but noted that “October 7 has taken its toll.” He said that if Iran’s regime falls due to pressure from Israel and the United States combined with domestic unrest, “that would be the biggest change in the Middle East in a thousand years.” Graham concluded, “I am hopeful that diplomacy may prevail yet. Either way, our date with history, with a new destiny for the Middle East, is upon us.”