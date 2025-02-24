Guterres warns about the deterioration of international nuclear agreements

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against the erosion of security agreements that have supported global peace for decades on Monday, urging countries to work together for a world without nuclear weapons.

"The bilateral and regional security arrangements that underwrote global peace and stability for decades are unravelling before our eyes," Guterres stated at the Disarmament Conference held in Geneva.

"Trust is sinking, while uncertainty, insecurity, impunity and military spending are all rising," he said. These factors affect the spirit of "mutual restraint" that had prevailed until now, Guterres added. He urged nations to effectively implement their commitments and obligations in terms of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Conference on Disarmament, established in 1979 and overseen by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), has sixty-five member states, including the United States, China and Russia.

These statements come in a context of increased geopolitical tensions and a renewed arms race between several world powers.