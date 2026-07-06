Hamas will reportedly announce dissolution of its governing administration today | LIVE BLOG

It was the second full day of the former Iranian Supreme Leader’s funeral. While lying in the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iranian state TV showed three sons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud—praying behind his coffin. However, Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as Supreme Leader, did not make an appearance at the ceremony. This follows a trend since Mojtaba’s accession to leadership of not appearing in public, leading to speculations about whether he is actually alive. During the funeral, calls to "Kill Bibi" and "Kill Trump" were being chanted. One speaker at the funeral said, “Why should we not kill the man who killed my imam?” He added, “Trump’s assassination is our duty. Never abandon your revenge.” Also in attendance was Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, and Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was also seen attending the ceremony in Tehran.

Speaking of military leadership, during the funeral, Israel carried out airstrikes on a Hezbollah cell operating on motorcycles near the Security Zone in southern Lebanon after identifying what it described as a threat to Israeli troops. This comes as Iran continues to attempt to tie their ongoing negotiations with the US to the war in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the IDF also eliminated two Hamas commanders in Gaza. The IDF says these strikes were carried out last week, with both terrorists involved in advancing attacks against IDF troops. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY