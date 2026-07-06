Hamas will reportedly announce dissolution of its governing administration today | LIVE BLOG
There has been no confirmation that Hamas will disarm or relinquish its weapons
It was the second full day of the former Iranian Supreme Leader’s funeral. While lying in the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iranian state TV showed three sons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud—praying behind his coffin. However, Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as Supreme Leader, did not make an appearance at the ceremony. This follows a trend since Mojtaba’s accession to leadership of not appearing in public, leading to speculations about whether he is actually alive. During the funeral, calls to "Kill Bibi" and "Kill Trump" were being chanted. One speaker at the funeral said, “Why should we not kill the man who killed my imam?” He added, “Trump’s assassination is our duty. Never abandon your revenge.” Also in attendance was Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, and Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was also seen attending the ceremony in Tehran.
Speaking of military leadership, during the funeral, Israel carried out airstrikes on a Hezbollah cell operating on motorcycles near the Security Zone in southern Lebanon after identifying what it described as a threat to Israeli troops. This comes as Iran continues to attempt to tie their ongoing negotiations with the US to the war in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the IDF also eliminated two Hamas commanders in Gaza. The IDF says these strikes were carried out last week, with both terrorists involved in advancing attacks against IDF troops. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
Palestinians from the West Bank, traders from Gaza, Egyptian citizens, and also soldiers from a certain battalion whose name cannot be mentioned, were all caught as part of a smuggling network into Gaza
Just before those involved were arrested in February 2026, they had planned to smuggle goods worth $66 million on a single truck. One of the central figures in the affair is a resident of Ramallah named Jamal al-Sheikh, a member of a prominent Palestinian family. His uncle is Hussein al-Sheikh, is the deputy chairman of the Palestinian Authority, who has been declared as the successor of Mahmoud Abbas
According to Saudi-owned London-based newspaper, Asharq Al-Aswat, two sources in Hamas have confirmed that they are moving towards announcing the dissolution of their governing body
Al-Awsat says Hamas will dissolve its, 'Committee for Follow-up on Government Work,' which is their de facto government in the strip. The move is supposed to make way for the entry of the 'Gaza Management Committee.'
Sky News Arabia also confirmed the news saying that according to their source, the Committee will be transformed into a sterring committee, with the German Press Agency saying that Hamas will facilitate the transfer of governance and expressed their readiness to cooperate with a full transition
Still no word on whether this involves military disarmament