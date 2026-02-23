'Hard to see' Trump continue talks if gaps remain after Iran submits draft proposal on Tuesday, U.S. official tells i24NEWS

Iran is expected to submit a "draft agreement" to the Americans by Tuesday, two sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS.

The US administration expects the Iranians to submit a comprehensive proposal for an agreement, not just a document of principles or general proposals, but a draft resolution that can be discussed at a meeting scheduled for Thursday in Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister, Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner are expected to participate in the talks. The Omani foreign minister and the head of the IAEA are also expected to participate in the meeting.

President Trump and senior US administration officials are expected to review the draft agreement that will be sent to them - and this may decide whether to hold the meeting on Thursday face-to-face, or whether the chances of a diplomatic agreement have been exhausted and therefore the attack should be launched. "It's hard to see Trump sending his people to meet with the Iranians if the gaps after the Iranian proposal are still large," a U.S. official told i24NEWS.

According to reports in Oman, Ali Larijani, Khamenei's senior advisor, is scheduled to arrive in Muscat Tuesday and convey the draft agreement via the Omanis.