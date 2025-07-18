Hegseth: The more we learn about Iran strikes, the more apparent devastation of 3 nuke sites becomes

Hegseth poured cold water on a recent report that U.S. strikes on Iran destroyed only one of their nuclear sites

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on July 17, 2025.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on July 17, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP

Recommended -

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Friday poured cold water on a recent report that U.S. strikes on Iran destroyed only one of their nuclear sites. 

“The more we report and the more we see, the more we understand how devastating those attacks were on all three of those nuclear sites,” the official said. 

Video poster
Intel: Iran didn't move enriched uranium before strikes
This article received 0 comments

Comments