'HIGH STAKES!!!' – Trump takes off for Alaska to meet with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday departed for Alaska to a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for talks regarding a possible ceasefire deal for Ukraine. Trump wrote on his TruthSocial media platform the words “HIGH STAKES!!!”

Trump is accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other top aids.

"We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it's going to be a good meeting. But the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having," Trump told reporters. "We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelensky, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders along. Maybe not. It's... I don't know that it's going to be very important. We're going to see what happens. And I think President Putin will make peace. I think President Zelensky will make peace. We'll see if they can get along. And if they can, it will be great."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not invited to the talks, and his controversial absence raises fears among Ukraine's allies that Trump might sell Kyiv out and try to force it into territorial concessions.

Meanwhile Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Alaska on the eve of the summit wearing a jumper emblazoned with “CCCP,” the Russian initials for the USSR.