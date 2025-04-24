Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler passes away ahead of March of the Living

Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler passed away Wednesday night in London. Eve was supposed to participate in the March of the Living in Poland on Thursday, along with a delegation of 80 living Holocaust survivors from Israel and around the world. She left behind two children and four grandchildren.

Her death highlights the dwindling number of Holocaust survivors left in the world who can share their story.

Eva was born in Halle in Germany in 1931. When she was 7, Kristallnacht occurred, during which SS officers broke into her house. She was smuggled to the United States along with her sister later. Her parents survived concentration camps in France and her younger sister managed to hide in Germany. After the war, her family reunited in the United States.

After she got married, she moved to the United Kingdom and became a prominent speaker who told the story of her family in the Holocaust to thousands of people around the world. For her contribution, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire honor. She participated in the March of the Living as part of the British delegation for many years, and passed away just before the march set off again.

Yossi Zeliger/Flash90

About her work, Eve said, "I feel I have a duty to my parents and to the survivor community to share this story. Hearing someone say "I was there, and this is what happened to me" always leaves the strongest impression."