"I am a Gaza Holocaust survivor": the new trend on social media

Just a few days after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect, CyberWell, an organization that specializes in monitoring online antisemitism, sounded the alarm over a new worrying trend that has begun to spread on social networks: the cynical appropriation of the term “Holocaust survivors” by users from Gaza and anti-Israeli activists.

According to CyberWell data, since October 10, there has been a sharp increase in the use of expressions that minimize the Holocaust, including “Gaza Holocaust survivor” and “I am a survivor of a real Holocaust.”

Between October 10 and 14, the phrase "Holocaust survivor in Gaza" appeared in 3,200 posts on X, generating 25,000 interactions and reaching nearly 893,000 users. The phrase "I am a survivor of a real Holocaust" was posted 523 times between October 10 and 12, with 6,700 interactions and a reach of 184,700 users.

The general expression "I am a Holocaust survivor" has experienced a dramatic increase: 20,200 posts between October 10 and 14, 93,300 interactions, and a potential reach of 17.1 million users. Since the ceasefire, the daily average has risen from 2,854 to 4,040 posts per day, an increase of 42%.

This shift is not new. Since the Hamas massacre of October 7, the comparison of Israeli policy in Gaza to that of the Nazis during the Holocaust has become one of the most recurrent antisemitic accusations on social media.

Over the past six months, the term "Holocaust in Gaza" has appeared in more than 525,000 posts on X, generating 2.6 million interactions and reaching a potential audience of 552 million users worldwide.

With the end of the war, the phenomenon has taken an unprecedented turn. Gaza users and pro-Palestinian supporters are now posting selfies and videos in which they present themselves as "Gaza Holocaust survivors."

The CEO of CyberWell, Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, condemned this trend, saying, "We are witnessing a cynical and blatant exploitation of concepts related to the Holocaust — one of the greatest traumas in human history — to equate Israel with its persecutors. This is not only antisemitism but also a deliberate dehumanization of Israelis and Jews in the digital space."

She pointed to the responsibility of the platforms, saying, "Although denialism is explicitly prohibited by the community standards of all major social networks, this shocking trend goes unnoticed. Beyond the obvious distortion of terminology related to the Holocaust, these posts are amplified by the algorithms of social networks worldwide."

The head of the company addressed the online giants directly, adding, "Social networks must take responsibility. They cannot continue to serve as tools for historical distortion and the spread of lies that harm not only the Jewish people but also the moral strength and universal lessons of the Holocaust."