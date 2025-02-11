ICC condemns sanctions placed on court, prosecutor by US

The International Criminal Court on Tuesday said it "deplores" US sanctions placed on it by the Trump administration, specifically targeting prosecutor Karim Khan and investigation teams.

"The Court pledges to continue carrying out its judicial mandate in the interest of millions of innocent victims of atrocities," the ICC said in an X post, calling "upon its 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for international justice."

US President Donald Trump ordered the sanctions last week in response to American citizens and Israel being targeted by the court.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant have been targeted by the ICC, which issued warrants for their arrest.

Khan and the ICC indicated that they would be unfazed by any such action.