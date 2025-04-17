ICC demands Hungary justify why Netanyahu wasn't arrested during visit

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has formally called on Hungary to justify why it did not proceed with the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit in early April, despite an arrest warrant issued by the court.

In a public notice disseminated on Wednesday, the ICC, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, asked Budapest to provide a formal response no later than May 23, 2025, according to information reported by Middle East Eye.

Netanyahu's visit to Hungary on April 3-6 came several months after the ICC issued a warrant against him and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024, for "alleged crimes against humanity committed in Gaza." During this visit, the Hungarian government announced its intention to withdraw from the ICC and renounce the Rome Treaty. Even before Netanyahu's arrival, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had openly denounced the arrest warrant.

This situation highlights the differences in interpretation among European countries signatories to the founding treaty of the ICC regarding the application of these mandates. France has declared that Netanyahu benefits from immunity against ICC actions, as Israel has not ratified the court's statutes. Italy also maintained that arresting Netanyahu would be impossible as long as he holds his position.

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Dick Schoof recently suggested that there could be ways for Netanyahu to visit the Netherlands without being arrested, despite the outstanding warrant. Poland stated in January that Netanyahu would have been given secure passage if he had attended the 80th anniversary commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz. In Germany, designated Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently announced that he had invited Netanyahu to visit, specifying that arrangements would be made to prevent his arrest during his possible stay in the country.