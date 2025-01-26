ICC takes preventive measures against threat of US sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is implementing protective measures for its staff in the face of threats of American sanctions, according to two sources cited on Sunday by Reuters. The institution has notably decided to pay its employees three months' salary in advance. These provisions follow the vote of the US House of Representatives on January 9, which provides for sanctions against the ICC in response to arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The legislation targets any foreigner involved in the investigation, arrest, or prosecution of American citizens or non-member allied countries of the ICC, including Israel.

The Court also safeguarded its evidence, fearing that Microsoft may stop its collaboration with the tribunal. The fear is that sanctions might be used to close the court, to destroy it rather than simply tie its hands, an official told The Guardian.

Chief ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, defended his decision regarding Netanyahu: "We are a court of last resort and so far, we have seen no real effort from Israel to take measures that would comply with the established jurisprudence." The ICC has refused to comment on "any internal measures that could have been taken to protect the organization and its staff."