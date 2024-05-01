ICJ rejects Nicaragua's request to halt German arms sales to Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected Nicaragua's request to issue emergency orders to Germany, urging it to cease arms sales to Israel.

The decision, made by a vote of 15 to 1, was announced on Tuesday, dealing a blow to Nicaragua's efforts to halt what it perceived as facilitation of acts of genocide.

The judgment, delivered in The Hague, cited several factors for the rejection, including a notable decrease in recent German arms sales to Israel, the defensive nature of the weapons sold, and Germany's robust internal processes to assess if arms could be used for war crimes or genocide.

Nicaragua had filed a case at the ICJ last month, accusing Germany of aiding Israel in acts of genocide in Gaza. However, Germany vehemently refuted these accusations, asserting that its support for Israel's security is a fundamental aspect of its foreign policy.

The court's scrutiny revealed that only a limited number of war weapons licenses had been granted by the German government, with the majority pertaining to defensive military equipment.

AP Photo/Patrick Post

Furthermore, it acknowledged that Germany's contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) are voluntary, dismissing Nicaragua's contention that funding should be obligatory.

This legal battle echoes South Africa's recent case against Israel at the ICJ, where similar accusations of genocide in Gaza were leveled. While the ICJ urged Israel to take measures to prevent genocidal acts, it did not mandate an immediate cessation of hostilities.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Following South Africa's legal action, Germany announced its intervention as a third party in the case, asserting that Israel has not committed genocide.

Nicaragua, previously seeking to join South Africa's case against Israel, argued that Israel's conduct violates its obligations under the Genocide Convention.