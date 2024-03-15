ICJ to hear Nicaragua-Germany dispute over Israel aid in April

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), commonly known as the World Court, has scheduled hearings on April 8 and 9 to address Nicaragua's case against Germany.

The dispute revolves around Germany's provision of military aid to Israel and its decision to withdraw funding from the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).

Nicaragua initiated legal action earlier this month, seeking emergency measures from the ICJ. The country demands that Germany cease its military assistance to Israel and reverse its decision to defund UNRWA.

According to Nicaragua's argument, Germany's actions contravene the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions, particularly regarding the laws of war in the Palestinian territories.

In response to Nicaragua's claims, Wolfgang Buechner, a spokesperson for the German government, stated that Germany will present its stance in court. However, Berlin maintains that Nicaragua's case lacks merit.

Several major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended their financial support following allegations.

These allegations suggested that Palestinian employees of UNRWA were involved in the October 7 attacks in Israel perpetrated by Hamas terrorists.