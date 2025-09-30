IDF finds documents directly linking Gaza flotilla funding to Hamas

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released official Hamas documents found by the IDF in the Gaza Strip that prove Hamas’s direct involvement in the funding and execution of the Sumud flotilla to Gaza.

While Hamas in the Gaza Strip is responsible for what goes on within its borders, the terrorist organization also has internationally placed branches responsible for its activity abroad. The Palestinian Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) organization is one such branch, linked to Hamas and serving as a wing of the movement.

The PCPA was established in 2018 and functions as Hamas’s representative body abroad, operating as its embassies. The organization operates under the pretense of civilian cover and is responsible for mobilizing actions against Israel, including violent demonstrations, marches against Israel, and demonstration and provocation flotillas on behalf of Hamas. Israel designated the PCPA as a terrorist organization in 2021 due to it being a wing of Hamas.

One official Hamas document found in the Gaza Strip is a letter from 2021 signed by the head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, calling on the PCPA chairman for unity. In the letter, Haniyeh publicly endorses the PCPA organization.

The second is a list of PCPA operatives, some of whom are high-ranking, well-known Hamas operatives. Among the names on the list is Zaher Birawi, who serves as head of the PCPA’s Hamas sector in the UK and who is known as a leader of the demonstration flotillas to the Gaza Strip over the past 15 years. Another name is Saif Abu Kashk, an operative from the organization in Spain. In addition to being a Hamas-aligned PCPA operative, Abu Kashk is the CEO of Cyber Neptune, a front company in Spain that owns dozens of the ships participating in the Sumud flotilla.

This document was found in a Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip and once again proves the direct connection between the flotilla leaders and Hamas.

The flotilla, comprised of over 50 civilian boats with thousands of registered participants from 44 countries, was organized and publicized in cooperation with dozens of European and American influencers and activists, including Nelson Mandela's grandson and Greta Thunberg, who are also aboard the boats themselves. The flotilla is headed to Gaza in an attempt to break through Israel's naval blockade.