Iran alerted Russia to security threat before ISIS Moscow attack

Iran reportedly provided Russia with a warning about a potential major terrorist operation on Russian soil prior to the massacre at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow last month.

According to three separate sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters, Iran's intelligence alerted Moscow to the looming threat before the deadly attack unfolded.

The assault, which took place on March 22, marked the deadliest attack inside Russia in two decades. Gunmen armed with automatic weapons indiscriminately opened fire on concertgoers, resulting in the deaths of at least 144 people. The Islamic State terrorist group later claimed responsibility for the violence.

Notably, the United States had also issued a warning to Russia about the likelihood of a terrorist Islamist attack, but Moscow, skeptical of Washington's motives, downplayed the intelligence. However, Iran's warning holds more weight given the close diplomatic ties between Tehran and Moscow, particularly amidst Western sanctions imposed on both countries.

Sources revealed that Iran shared information with Russia based on interrogations of individuals arrested in connection with deadly bombings in Iran earlier this year. In January, Iran apprehended 35 individuals, including a commander of ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), the Afghanistan-based branch of the Islamic State, who were linked to twin bombings in the city of Kerman that claimed nearly 100 lives.

AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

Despite lacking specific details about the timing and exact target, Iran's alert to Russia emphasized the preparation for a significant terrorist operation. The information suggested that members of ISIS-K had already traveled to Russia in anticipation of the attack.

The Kremlin has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating that he was unaware of the matter. Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry has yet to respond to requests for comment on the issue, while the White House refrained from providing any comment.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The revelation underscores the complex security landscape in the region and the ongoing threat posed by terrorist organizations like ISIS-K. As investigations into the Moscow attack continue, questions linger about the extent of international cooperation in combating terrorism and addressing security challenges.

While Russia has previously suggested a link between the attack and Ukraine, the latter has vehemently denied any involvement.