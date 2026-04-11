Iran ceasefire day 4: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued an ultimatum, demanding a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets as mandatory preconditions for formal negotiations.

As Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to lead the American delegation, he warned that while the US is willing to "extend the open hand" for good-faith dialogue, they will not be "played." Meanwhile, President Trump signaled a 24-hour window for diplomatic success, revealing that US warships are currently being "loaded up with the best ammunition" in case the talks fail. READ MORE FROM FRIDAY HERE