Iran demands Lebanon ceasefire ahead of Islamabad peace talks | LIVE BLOG
Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf says a Lebanon ceasefire and asset release must happen before negotiations talks can start in Pakistan as the Iranian negotiating team arrives in Pakistan
Iran ceasefire day 4: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued an ultimatum, demanding a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets as mandatory preconditions for formal negotiations.
As Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan to lead the American delegation, he warned that while the US is willing to "extend the open hand" for good-faith dialogue, they will not be "played." Meanwhile, President Trump signaled a 24-hour window for diplomatic success, revealing that US warships are currently being "loaded up with the best ammunition" in case the talks fail. READ MORE FROM FRIDAY HERE
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Islamabad talks hinges on Saturday morning meeting between Iran and Pakistan
According to Iran's Tasnim News, the Iranian delegation arrived in the Pakistani capital early Saturday, following the arrival of U.S. Vice President JD Vance and a 300-member American team currently stationed at the U.S. Embassy. Tasnim reports that formal face-to-face negotiations at the Serena Hotel will only commence Saturday afternoon if the US accepts Iran’s primary preconditions: a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon and the immediate release of Tehran’s blocked foreign assets.
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Trump: We're not going to let Iranians toll the Strait, it's international water. We're not going to let that happen
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