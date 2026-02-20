Iran FM: U.S. didn't demand zero enrichment and Iran not contemplating this option

The United States has not asked Tehran to permanently halt the enrichment of uranium, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, pushing back on reports that Washington was demanding zero enrichment.

The Islamic Republic's top diplomat said the talks in Geneva earlier this week were constructive, with both sides agreeing on guiding principles for a possible deal.

“The U.S. side has not asked for zero enrichment,” he said, adding that Iran had not offered to suspend enrichment either.

“What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear program, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever."

Araghchi's remarks came amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran to force the country to reach a deal on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump said Thursday that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal over its nuclear program, otherwise "really bad things" will happen.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that the second round of the U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva on Tuesday showed "some" positive signs but key U.S. red lines remain unmet.