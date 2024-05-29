Amnesty International on Wednesday released its annual report on the global use of the death penalty, noting that the number of executions carried out in 2023 has reached the highest numbers in a decade. A total of 1,153 people are known to have been put to death across 16 countries, with over 30% rise in comparison to 2022.

Some Middle Eastern states sharply increased their use of the death penalty, noted the group. Iran alone carried out 74% of those executions, stepping up its use of the death penalty for drug offences, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 15%.

“The huge spike in recorded executions was primarily down to Iran. The Iranian authorities showed complete disregard for human life and ramped up executions for drug-related offences, further highlighting the discriminatory impact of the death penalty on Iran’s most marginalized and impoverished communities,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

“Despite the setbacks that we have seen this year, particularly in the Middle East, countries that are still carrying out executions are increasingly isolated. Our campaigning against this abhorrent punishment works. We will continue until we have put an end to the death penalty.”

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Five countries with the highest number of executions in 2023 were China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and the United States, said Amnesty.

China continues to execute thousands, while threatening the public that crime will result in the death penalty. The number of executions also rose in the U.S. and Somalia.