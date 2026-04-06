Several impacts in central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, following Iranian missile attack; no injuries reported so far | LIVE BLOG
Red alert sirens were also activated in Eilat ● IDF warns it may target Iran's railways and advises travelers to be cautious and not to use trains until 9 pm local time
Iran War Day 39: Launches from Iran were continued overnight as missiles were fired toward Israel's southern region; no impacts or casualties were reported. The IDF also said it completed a wide-ranging airstrike in Tehran and other areas in Iran.
Meanwhile, US President Trump is expected to hold a press conference as his deadline for reaching an agreement with Iran is set to expire later on Tuesday, at 8pm EST. The UN is also expect to vote on Bahrain’s Strait of Hormuz resolution.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Several impacts in central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, following Iranian missile attack; no injuries reported so far
IDF warns it may target Iran's railways and advises travelers to be cautious and not to use trains until 9 pm local time
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in Eilat, southern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
Official US sources to the Wall Street Journal as Trump's deadline inches closer: "The gaps between the US and Iran in the negotiations are too large. President Trump has become less optimistic in closed talks that a deal can be reached."
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in southern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in southern Israel
The IDF says it completed an extensive strike against Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran and other areas in Iran
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel