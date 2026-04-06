Iran War Day 39: Launches from Iran were continued overnight as missiles were fired toward Israel's southern region; no impacts or casualties were reported. The IDF also said it completed a wide-ranging airstrike in Tehran and other areas in Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Trump is expected to hold a press conference as his deadline for reaching an agreement with Iran is set to expire later on Tuesday, at 8pm EST. The UN is also expect to vote on Bahrain’s Strait of Hormuz resolution.