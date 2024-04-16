Iran's Raisi tells Putin: "We are not interested in escalation"

Amid fears of an Israeli counterattack. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The statement said that the two discussed the situation in the Middle East following the attacks carried out by Iran and Israel against each other.

"The conversation dealt with the worsening situation in the Middle East, following the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, and the Iranian retaliation steps," it was written.

During the conversation, Raisi claimed that "the attack on Israel was limited," and that "the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating the situation."

The Kremlin's statement also wrote that Putin "expressed hope that all parties would show reasonable restraint, thus preventing a deterioration into a conflict that could have 'catastrophic consequences' for the entire region."

The Kremlin statement said that the conversation between the two, which took place at Tehran's initiative, "also dealt with proposals raised by the countries to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, finding solutions to alleviate the severe humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and creating conditions that would enable a political and diplomatic solution to the crisis."

The phone conversation between the leaders took place against the backdrop of concerns over the escalating tension in the region, in light of reports that Israel is expected to respond soon to the Iranian attack.

In addition, the message stated that "during the exchange of views on current issues of Russia-Iran relations, the mutual desire was expressed to continue developing advanced bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of mutually beneficial infrastructure projects."