Iran threatens to carry out terror attacks against U.S., Israeli officials 'even in entertainment centers'

The mullah regime has attempted and perpetrated numerous attacks against Israeli, Jewish and American targets throughout the decades

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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2 min read
U.S.-Israeli strikes in Tehran
U.S.-Israeli strikes in Tehran AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The Islamic Republic on Friday threatened to carry out terrorist attacks against American and Israeli officials and army commanders, even while they are vacationing or visiting entertainment centres.

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“We are watching your cowardly officials and commanders, pilots and wicked soldiers,” armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi was quoted by state TV as saying.

“From now on, based on the information we have on you, the promenades, resorts and tourist and entertainment centres in the world will not be safe for you either.”

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The mullah regime has attempted and perpetrated numerous attacks against Israeli, Jewish and American targets throughout the decades, including bombing Jewish institutions in Argentina in the 1990s in two attacks that exacted high fatality tolls. 

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