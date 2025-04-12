Iran, U.S. conclude 'positive' Oman talks, agree to hold further negotiations

Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman had taken place in a "friendly atmosphere," the Gulf sultanate's top diplomat said on Saturday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1911065554481193033 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said the talks sought to achieve "regional and global peace, security and stability," and that the nation would continue to act as an intermediary between the U.S. and Iran towards achieving this.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed that his delegation had a brief encounter with its U.S. counterpart, headed by Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, after they exited the indirect talks mediated by Oman.

Underlining the profound rift between the U.S. and Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei earlier said on X that each delegation had its separate room and would exchange messages via Oman's foreign minister.