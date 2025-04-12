Iran, U.S. start nuclear talks in Oman in shadow of Trump's warning

Iran and the United States began high-level talks in Oman on Saturday aimed at jump-starting negotiations over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was leading Iran's delegation while the talks on the U.S. side were being handled by Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly clarified that the only alternative to a deal that would leave Iran no path toward nuclear weapons is military action.

"Indirect talks between Iran and the United States with the mediation of the Omani foreign minister have started," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei tweeted.

Each delegation, it is understood, has their separate room and would exchange messages via Oman's foreign minister.