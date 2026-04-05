At least 15 impact sites, 3 injured across central Israel following Iranian missile attack | LIVE BLOG
Overnight rocket fire toward the center, no casualties reported: An elderly woman collapsed on her way to a shelter, her condition is serious • Rockets fired at Nahariya and surrounding communities
Iran War Day 38: A combined barrage was fired from Iran towards northern and southern Israel overnight as searches continue throughout the night to locate the four people trapped in the direct hit on a building in Haifa, two of which have since been found. In addition to those missing, four people were injured in the strike, one of them in serious condition.
A Lebanese drone also directly hit a house in the Western Galilee. The Chief of Staff admitted: "Disarming Hezbollah is an ongoing objective; the current campaign will advance it." READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
IDF strikes launchers and weapon storage facilities concealed in the heart of Lebanon's civilian population
https://x.com/i/web/status/2041045753766850608
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US and Iran make last mediation attempt with 45-day ceasefire proposal in effort to avoid broader regional escalation - report READ MORE
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in southern Israel's Negev area, West Bank, Gaza Envelope
At least 15 impact sites reported across central Israel following Iranian missile attack; Woman seriously injured in Petah Tikva, one moderately, and another man lightly injured in Tel Aviv
https://x.com/i/web/status/2041008661493919867
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel, West Bank
The IDF says it has completed an additional wave of strikes on Iranian regime targets in Tehran
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel, Haifa area
2 dead pulled from rubble overnight after direct hit on Haifa residential building; rescue teams continue search for 2 missing READ MORE
After complex rescue efforts that continued throughout the night at the scene of the direct hit in Haifa, two lifeless people were pulled from the rubble. Fire and rescue forces from the Haifa station, the Lehba unit, and the Home Front Command used advanced technological means and telephone locators to locate them and are continuing their scanning operations even at this hour in an attempt to reach two additional people who have not yet been found at the site.
MDA team delivered a baby in an ambulance after they stopped on the side of the road due to the sirens at the height of an overnight barrage
The paramedics assisted in a normal delivery during the dispatches and evacuated the mother and baby healthy and in good condition
Syria signs gas field development contract with Saudi ADES
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040963787847557595
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Kuuwait defense systems engage in Iranian attack
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040960626395148509
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Explosions caused by US-Israeli airstrikes in Tehran
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040961293213958479
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A 90-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling on her way to a protected area in a building in Tel Aviv during the alarms that sounded in central Israel overnight
MDA medics and paramedics who were called to the scene at 03:32 found the woman unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury near the staircase. After providing her with life-saving medical treatment, which included resuscitation, she was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in serious and unstable condition
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040961720093434286
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🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
IRGC: Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous status, especially for the US and Israel
https://x.com/i/web/status/2040895973577183615
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