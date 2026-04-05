Iran War Day 38: A combined barrage was fired from Iran towards northern and southern Israel overnight as searches continue throughout the night to locate the four people trapped in the direct hit on a building in Haifa, two of which have since been found. In addition to those missing, four people were injured in the strike, one of them in serious condition.

A Lebanese drone also directly hit a house in the Western Galilee. The Chief of Staff admitted: "Disarming Hezbollah is an ongoing objective; the current campaign will advance it." READ MORE FROM SUNDAY