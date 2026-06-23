Upon his departure from Switzerland, US Vice President JD Vance said Iranian assets will not be unfrozen unless we continue to see progress, which will be a big part of the negotiation in the days to come. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump made several points regarding the US-Iran deal. On sanctions relief and food purchases, Trump said American farmers would benefit from the deal, as Iran would use the money to buy food. Concerning the possibility of new strikes on Iran, Trump warned that if Iran violated the MoU, he would take action. He also insisted that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon, exclaiming, "They can never, under our agreement, build it." Trump declined to discuss Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s military posture in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel-Lebanon talks are expected to resume on Tuesday. US officials say Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to both Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday about solidifying the ceasefire and future talks. Despite the push for a ceasefire there, in a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Israel Katz, and the Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said, “The IDF will continue to act with determination to thwart threats to our soldiers and citizens, to destroy terrorist infrastructure and to continue to maintain the security zone in southern Lebanon.” READ MORE FROM MONDAY