Ireland to intervene in ICJ case against Israel

Ireland is to seek to widen the definition of genocide to include blocking humanitarian aid in South Africa's landmark international court of justice (ICJ) case against Israel.

The Irish government will intervene in the case, said the Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday. “We believe there is a case, given how this war has been conducted,” Martin told The Guardian.

“We will be inviting the court to consider the issue of broadening how you determine whether genocide has taken place or not on the basis of an entire population being collectively punished.”

According to Martin, a pattern of behaviour had impeded humanitarian aid, resulting in widespread suffering: “Half the population of Gaza is facing famine and 100% is experiencing food insecurity.”

AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman

Speaking to the press, he stressed: "The situation could not be more stark; half the population of Gaza face imminent famine and 100% of the population face acute food insecurity."

Martin reiterated that "what we saw on 7 October in Israel, and what we are seeing in Gaza now, represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale."

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any actions that might fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) does not commit acts of genocide against Palestinians. Israel said it had taken a number of measures to prevent civilian casualties.