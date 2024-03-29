Islamic State calls for attacks across U.S., Europe, Israel

The Islamic State (IS) on Thursday urged its supporters to carry out lone wolves attacks across the United States, Europe and Israel, targeting Christians and Jews.

In a 41-minute-long audio speech called 'By Allah, this matter will be made possible,' the IS spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari praised the deadly Moscow shooting and called for more violence in commemoration of a tenth anniversary since the IS declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014

Al-Ansari spoke about further attacks on the United States troops in Iraq and called on its cells in Mozambique and the Philippines to continue their activities.

At least 143 people were killed in Moscow on March 22, but the authorities fear the death toll may rise. The IS claimed responsibility for the attack, but many doubt the group had the capacity to actively participate in the organization of the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Russian intelligence has accused the U.S., the United Kingdom and Ukraine of being behind the attack, highlighting the authorities' effort to use the tragedy for political purposes.