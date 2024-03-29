Islamic State calls for attacks across U.S., Europe, Israel

In a statement, the terrorist group spokesperson praised the Moscow shooting that took lives of at least 143 people

A man speaks to journalists as a massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024.
A man speaks to journalists as a massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 22, 2024.AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov

The Islamic State (IS) on Thursday urged its supporters to carry out lone wolves attacks across the United States, Europe and Israel, targeting Christians and Jews.

In a 41-minute-long audio speech called 'By Allah, this matter will be made possible,' the IS spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari praised the deadly Moscow shooting and called for more violence in commemoration of a tenth anniversary since the IS declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014

FILE - In this Monday, June 16, 2014 file photo, Demonstrators chant pro-al-Qaida-inspired Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) as they carry al-Qaida flags in front of the provincial government headquarters in Mosul, 225 miles (360 kilometers) norAssociated Press

Al-Ansari spoke about further attacks on the United States troops in Iraq and called on its cells in Mozambique and the Philippines to continue their activities.

At least 143 people were killed in Moscow on March 22, but the authorities fear the death toll may rise. The IS claimed responsibility for the attack, but many doubt the group had the capacity to actively participate in the organization of the shooting.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Mukhammadsobir Faizov, a suspect in Friday's shooting at Crocus Town Hall, sits in a glass cage at Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Sunday, March 24, 2024.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Meanwhile, the Russian intelligence has accused the U.S., the United Kingdom and Ukraine of being behind the attack, highlighting the authorities' effort to use the tragedy for political purposes.

