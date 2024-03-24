Islamic State releases new footage of Moscow attack

Islamic State on Saturday released on its Telegram channels footage of the March 22 attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow.

The one-minute, 31-second video shows a close-up view of one of the gunmen opening fire on several people as he enters the concert hall.

News agencies said the video appears to be authentic: the location from the design on the walls and floor which match other videos from the scene of the attack; the colour of the shirts worn by the men in the video match previously released images put out by Islamic State showing a photograph of what it said was were the four attackers. The clothes also represent a match for video footage published by Russian media and Telegram channels with close ties to the Kremlin which purported to show the interrogation of suspects involved.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which 133 people were killed, including three children, and more than 150 injured.