Israel and Iran agree to a ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ Donald Trump announces

Israel and Iran agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” to be implemented in two phases over some 24 hours, U.S. President Donald Trump announced early on Tuesday.

The U.S. president said that the ceasefire would bring an “Official END” to the war, a dramatic turnaround following a U.S. strike on three Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,’” Trump posted.

According to Reuters, Trump told the Emir of Qatar that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire and asked for Qatari help to persuade Iran to also agree. The reporting adds that Trump and VP Vance discussed the ceasefire with the Emir of Qatar after the Iranian attack on the Al-Udeid base.