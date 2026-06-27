Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework agreement tying IDF withdrawal to Hezbollah disarmament

Israel and Lebanon signed a US-backed framework agreement on Friday night aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries, disarming Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups, and paving the way for the gradual redeployment of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

The agreement, reached after multiple rounds of direct negotiations with US mediation, states that Israel and Lebanon intend to “conclusively end the conflict” and formally conclude any state of war between them. It also affirms the right of both states to exist in peace and their desire to establish peaceful relations as neighboring sovereign states.

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Under the framework, Lebanon committed to restoring the state’s monopoly on the use of force, achieving the “complete and verified disarmament” of all non-state armed groups, and ensuring that such groups have no military or security role anywhere in the country. The Lebanese Armed Forces will gradually assume full security responsibility in pilot zones agreed with the IDF, beginning a phased process tied to verified disarmament and the dismantling of armed infrastructure.

Israel, for its part, said its military presence and operations in Lebanon were solely the result of threats posed by Hezbollah and other armed groups. The framework says the removal of that threat, together with additional security arrangements, would eliminate the need for future IDF military action or presence in Lebanon. Israel also declared that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon.

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The United States will support the process through verification, military coordination and conditional assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces. The agreement says new US assistance will depend on verifiable milestones, transparency, demonstrated results and continued oversight. Washington is also expected to rally international partners to support reconstruction, infrastructure repair and economic recovery in Lebanon.

Hezbollah rejected the agreement, accusing Washington of trying to derail what the terrorist group calls the “Islamabad track” and warning that “without the resistance, nothing will pass.” The group said Lebanese authorities would not be able to implement the commitments unless they were prepared to enter into civil war with US backing, and vowed to confront any measure taken on the ground while holding on to its weapons “even more.”