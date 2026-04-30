Israeli officials confirmed Wednesday evening that IDF forces intercepted and took control of the “Global Sumud Flotilla” as it headed toward Gaza. The group consisted of over 170 activists at more than 20 ships.

In the initial hours of the operation, the flotilla organizers reported an attempted takeover of one of the vessels. Messages circulating on social media also mentioned the presence of "unidentified military vessels" surrounding the area, in international waters near Greece.

Flotilla participants alleged a forceful takeover, claiming Israeli naval units approached with weapons drawn, disrupted communications, and ordered passengers to surrender positions on deck. A distress call was reportedly issued during the encounter.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed on the X network that the "medical aid" discovered on board the flotilla en route to Gaza actually consisted of condoms and drugs, denouncing it as a public relations stunt.

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Later, the Israeli MFA posted a video on X of the group playing and enjoying themselves on the IDF navy ship escort to Israel.

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The convoy, made up of dozens of vessels carrying around 1,000 activists from over 100 countries, had departed from European ports in recent days. Israeli authorities said the operation followed high-level security consultations and cited intelligence indicating links between the flotilla’s organizers and Hamas.

Defense officials also announced sanctions targeting the group’s funding networks, arguing the initiative violates international mechanisms requiring aid to Gaza to pass through approved channels.