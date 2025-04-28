Israel slams UNRWA, UN as International Court of Justice convenes on ban

The Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Israel has decided not to participate in discussions at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, regarding the advisory opinion on the law to cease UNRWA operations in Israel. With the start of the discussions today, the UN and the Palestinians accused Israel of stopping aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced at a press conference that "this case is part of a systematic persecution and delegitimization of Israel." Israel's position was presented at the Foreign Ministry, at a press conference for foreign media attended by Sa'ar; Ambassador Amir Weissbrod, the head of the United Nations and International Organizations department; and Tamar Kaplan Tourgeman, legal advisor to the Foreign Ministry.

Sa'ar said in a statement that "Israel is not part of the International Court," adding that "the orders were submitted illegally. This is a Palestinian campaign. The goal is not justice. The ICJ has become a political tool of the Palestinian side. It is not Israel that should stand trial. It's the UN and UNRWA that should stand trial. The UN has become a corrupt body, anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic. Clear evidence proves that under the UN and Secretary General Antonio Guterres, terrorists employed by UNRWA actively participated in the massacre on October 7."

"I accuse," Sa'ar said emphatically, harkening back to Emil Zola's famous phrase during the Dreyfus Affair. "I accuse the UN. I accuse the Secretary-General. I accuse all those who abuse international law and its institutions to deny Israel - the most attacked country in the world - its basic right to defend itself."

Rafi Ben Hakoun/GPO

Israel will be under ongoing legal pressure this week in court, when lawyers from over 40 countries are expected to argue that the ban on any cooperation with UNRWA constitutes a violation of the UN Charter. The five days of hearings received renewed urgency following Israel's decision on March 2 to block all aid to Gaza, but the discussion will focus on whether Israel, as a signatory to the UN Charter, acted unlawfully by cancelling the immunity granted to a UN body. Israel severed all contact and cooperation with the organization in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem in November, claiming that the agency collaborates with Hamas. However, this claim is disputed at the UN.

In total, 45 countries and organizations, including the UN itself, requested an opinion from the advisory committee of 15 judges on Israel's actions. The only countries that may defend Israel in court are the US and Hungary. Israel has filed a written defense, but will not present a verbal defense this week.

The hearings represent Israel's greatest test against international law since the rulings of the court in January, March, and June 2024, which ordered it to take immediate steps to allow aid to enter Gaza unhindered. Israel greatly refused to abide by the advisory orders attached to these rulings, which added to the crisis of trust in the credibility of the international legal system.

The law for halting UNRWA operations on Israeli territory passed in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on October 28. According to the law, UNRWA will not operate in any capacity, will not provide any service, and will not conduct any activity, directly or indirectly, on the sovereign territory of the State of Israel. It came following several revelations that some of its employees were and are Hamas terrorists or supporters of terror from other groups, some of whom were involved in the October seven massacre. Later, official sources in the UN reported that they intend to close the agency's activities in Gaza and the West Bank. Indeed, without coordination with the IDF, the lives of the workers are in danger and they will not be able to provide assistance to the Palestinians.