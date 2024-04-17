Israel to carry out 'limited' strike within Iran, according to a U.S. official

American officials expected a "limited" Israeli strike within Iran, following the Iranian attack on Israel over the weekend, a senior U.S. official told CBS.

According to the American news channel, officials within U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are expecting Israel to make this decision but have not been sharing its "targeting."

According to the CBS report from David Martin, the U.S. does not know what will be the Israeli retaliation or when it will happen.

Furthermore, the official said it was not clear if Israel would give the U.S. a heads up, and could just say that as of it the report there had been no notification.

The Jordanian Foreign Minister referred Tuesday night to the issue, during a press conference he held with his German counterpart, saying that the international community should try to prevent the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from stealing the international attention.

"We are against escalation. Netanyahu wants to divert attention from Gaza and focus on his confrontation with Iran," the Jordanian foreign minister added.