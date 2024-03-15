The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom on Monday cut its visit to Saudi Arabia short after Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the commission's chair, was asked to take off his kippah.

"As an organization mandated by the U.S. Congress, we look at 28 different countries and the issue of the human rights within the lens of religious freedom. It obviously includes China, Russia, Iran, Cuba - and Saudi Arabia," Rabbi explained the purpose of his visit to i24NEWS. The commission's report may then influence Washington's decision whether or not a particular country shall be sanctioned over the state of religious freedoms.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper said he was accompanied by his vice chair, an African American pastor, executive director and other members of staff. "On the first full day we were there, we were taken to this lovely area in Riyadh that is a UNESCO site that in some ways reminds the Old City of Jerusalem and tells the history of the city."

"A gentleman said: 'We have laws in Saudi Arabia that we don't allow in public any display of another religion symbols. What you do in private is certainly your business, but we ask you to remove your kippah," recalled Rabbi.

Commission's chair compared it to asking a woman of Muslim faith to remove her hijab and added: "50 years ago I spent a month in the Soviet Union where it was illegal to wear a kippah. I didn't take if off back then, and I'm certainly not taking it off now."

"I am a U.S. citizen and a member of a government delegation, are you sure you want me to remove the kippah?" asked Rabbi Abraham Cooper. The man went to check, but after ten minutes came back and asked him to leave.

The site's workers escorted the delegation back to the van. The commission's members agreed to leave Saudi Arabia after the incident, although Rabbi Abraham Cooper said he intends to go back and finish the original list of meetings.

"I am absolutely convinced that this doesn't have to do with Gaza. It has everything to do with major changes [in the society]. Walking away from Wahhabism - you can't just snap your fingers."

Rabbi told i24NEWS that in his opinion, the decision did not come from the top - quite the contrary.

"Our job is to normalize that if walks down the street in Arab capital, wearing a kippah - nobody cares. We're not there yet, but I'm hopeful we will be," concluded Rabbi Abraham Cooper.

