Lebanon: French proposal for Hezbollah-Israel truce potential path to peace

Lebanon has shown interest in a French proposal aimed at quelling hostilities with Israel and resolving border disputes, viewing it as a possible breakthrough toward stability, according to a letter from Lebanon's foreign ministry dated today and obtained by Reuters.

Tensions have escalated between Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group and Israel along the southern border since October, running parallel to the war in Gaza. International diplomatic efforts have been underway to de-escalate the situation and prevent a wider regional conflict.

The French plan, presented to Lebanon last month and initially disclosed by Reuters, outlines a phased approach involving the cessation of military operations, the withdrawal of armed groups, and the deployment of Lebanese army units in the southern region.

For any agreement to succeed, it would require the approval of Hezbollah, which holds considerable influence within Lebanon. Hezbollah has indicated that it will continue to engage with Israel until a ceasefire agreement is reached in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

In its letter to the French embassy, Lebanon's foreign ministry expressed optimism, stating that the French initiative could represent a significant step toward achieving peace and security in Lebanon and the broader region.

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

While the letter did not delve into the specifics of the French proposal, it underscored the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Resolution 1701 calls for the disarmament of non-state armed groups in southern Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanese armed forces in the region.

Lebanon emphasized its commitment to peace, calling for an end to what it perceives as Israeli violations of its territorial sovereignty via land, air, and sea. The letter indicated Lebanon's readiness to resume tripartite discussions with UN peacekeepers and Israel once such violations cease, with the aim of addressing disputes and fully implementing Resolution 1701.

Bilal Hussein / AP

Meanwhile, discussions between Lebanon and the United States are ongoing, with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein actively engaged in seeking a diplomatic resolution to the border tensions.