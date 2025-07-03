Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota dies in car crash

Recommended -

Portuguese football star Diogo Jota has tragically died in a car accident in Spain, according to emerging reports. The 28-year-old Liverpool forward was reportedly traveling with his brother, André, when their vehicle veered off the road.

Details surrounding the incident are still unfolding.

Jota, who began his Premier League career with Wolverhampton Wanderers after a move from Atlético Madrid, became a key figure at Liverpool following his transfer in 2020.

Over five seasons at Anfield, he made 123 appearances and scored 47 goals, quickly earning the admiration of fans for his sharp finishing and tireless work ethic.

On the international stage, Jota earned 49 caps for Portugal and found the net 14 times, representing his country in major tournaments and contributing to a golden era of Portuguese talent. Tributes have already begun pouring in from the football world as fans, teammates, and clubs come to terms with the sudden loss of a player known as much for his humility as his talent.