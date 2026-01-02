'Locked, loaded, ready to go': Trump says U.S. to intervene if Iranian regime kills protesters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday posted a message of support for Iranian rising up against the Islamic regime, warning the mullah government against bloody crackdowns.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” the leader posted on Truth Social.

Protests across Iran continued for a sixth straight day on Friday, signaling a deepening wave of unrest driven by rising living costs and economic pressure, as well as by longstanding frustrations over the Islamic regime's oppressive policies.

Demonstrations were reported in several provinces, including Fars, Hamedan, and Lorestan. In southern Iran, protesters attempted to breach a government building in Fars province, where authorities said three police officers were injured and four people arrested. In the capital, Tehran, officials announced a bank holiday, a move widely viewed as an effort to limit economic activity and curb further mobilization.