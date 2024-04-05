Macron says France 'lacked will' to stop 1994 Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that Paris and its allies could have stopped the 1994 Rwanda genocide, but they lacked the will to do so. This strong declaration came ahead of the African country’s 30th anniversary of the slaughter that killed over 800,000 people between April and July 1994, mainly ethnic Tutsis and the Hutus who tried to protect them.

In a commemorative video the president's office announced to be released on Sunday, Macron says that “France, which could have stopped the genocide with its Western and African allies, lacked the will to do so.”

AP Photo/Omar Havana

Macron was reportedly invited to a ceremony in the Rwandan capital Kigali commemorating the anniversary of the genocide but will not attend. Instead, France will be represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Séjourné and Rwandan-born genocide survivor Hervé Berville, the secretary of state for the sea.

However, back in 2021, Macron did pay a visit to the central African country and acknowledged France’s responsibility in the genocide, after the Rwandan government report found Paris played a “significant” role in “enabling” the tragedy.

Since his first election back in 2017, Macron has notably commissioned a report about France’s role before and during the genocide. The country's archives from this period to the public have since been opened to the public.