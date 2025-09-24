Macron to meet with Iranian president in last ditch effort to avert nuclear sanctions snapback

Recommended -

France’s President Emmanuel Macron will meet with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday as efforts to avert the reimposition of sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program intensify.

“Either Iran makes a gesture and goes back to the path of peace and accountability that make it possible to get back on course… or sanctions will have to be imposed,” Macron said from the UNGA podium on Tuesday. “I’ll have an occasion to meet with the president tomorrow on each of these crucial issues.”

With the reimposition of sanctions set for Saturday evening, time is running out, but U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said there were still "intense" conversations between him, Iran, European powers and the United States to find a solution.

Iran and European powers met earlier on Tuesday, agreeing to continue talks to strike a last-ditch deal to avert the so-called snapback.

Those talks center on European demands that Iran restores access for UN nuclear inspectors to its most sensitive nuclear facilities, addresses the evidence of its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.