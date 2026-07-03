Dignitaries visit coffin of Iranian former Supreme Leader Khamenei ahead of funeral ceremony | LIVE BLOG
Officials from China, India and Pakistan are among the countries expected to attend the funeral of Ali Khamenei, including mediators involved in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations
According to a new report, US officials were concerned that Israel would attempt to assassinate Iran’s top negotiator with Tehran. The New York Times says that the targets were Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s speaker of the Parliament. The report says Washington believed such a strike could derail negotiations and reportedly enlisted regional partners to warn Tehran of the potential threat. However, Security officials have spoken to i24NEWS about the Times report, saying, “If and when Israel wants to eliminate anyone, it does so.”
Meanwhile, several Lebanese political figures have seemingly softened their stance on the agreement with Israel. Druze MP Walid Joumblatt stated in recent days that he would support the confiscation of Hezbollah's weapons and would not seek to derail the agreement, citing in particular the uncertainties surrounding the talks with Iran. For his part, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, who is supportive of Hezbollah, has reportedly adopted a more conciliatory approach by proposing that Lebanon be placed under a form of US-Saudi-Iranian sponsorship, a position presented as a compromise with his past opposition to the agreement. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
IDF and ISA eliminate terror operative in Gaza who took part in the abduction and captivity of several Israelis on and after Oct. 7
On Wednesday Israeli forces struck Muhammad Na’im Jandiya, the Head of Military Security in Hamas’ Shuja'iyya Battalion. He served as a Nukhba commander and took part in the abduction of the late Captain Daniel Perez
Throughout the war, Jandiya was responsible for holding Yotam Chaim, Samer Al-Talalka, and Alon Shamriz in Hamas captivity in an underground tunnel
Casket of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on display at the Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran ahead of six-day funeral procession beginning Saturday
Coffins containing the bodies of several family members including his granddaughter are also on display
International delegates have been visiting the casket today, participating in a farewell ceremony for the late Iranian leader
US President Donald Trump complains about disproportionate US funding for NATO just days ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey
In two separate Truth Social posts, Trump called it 'ridiculous' that the US spends more money on NATO than any other country. He said the US was protecting its allies without 'getting any benefit from doing so.'
IDF reserve soldier severely injured following close-quarter encounter in southern Lebanon
The soldier was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family was notified of the incident
"How a Jewish person can vote for a Democrat is beyond me," Trump says in new interview
While speaking to CBS News, US President Trump claimed that he was the best president in the history of Israel and repeated the claim that the US nor its allies could let Iran have a nuclear weapon