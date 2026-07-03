According to a new report, US officials were concerned that Israel would attempt to assassinate Iran’s top negotiator with Tehran. The New York Times says that the targets were Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s speaker of the Parliament. The report says Washington believed such a strike could derail negotiations and reportedly enlisted regional partners to warn Tehran of the potential threat. However, Security officials have spoken to i24NEWS about the Times report, saying, “If and when Israel wants to eliminate anyone, it does so.”

Meanwhile, several Lebanese political figures have seemingly softened their stance on the agreement with Israel. Druze MP Walid Joumblatt stated in recent days that he would support the confiscation of Hezbollah's weapons and would not seek to derail the agreement, citing in particular the uncertainties surrounding the talks with Iran. For his part, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, who is supportive of Hezbollah, has reportedly adopted a more conciliatory approach by proposing that Lebanon be placed under a form of US-Saudi-Iranian sponsorship, a position presented as a compromise with his past opposition to the agreement. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY