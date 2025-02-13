Marco Rubio to arrive in Israel over ceasefire, hostage

Ahead of Phase Two of the ceasefire deal and hostage release in the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Israel, the State Department said on Thursday.

Rubio will first travel to Munich to participate in the Security Conference and G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, before embarking on a tour in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from February 15 to 18.

"Secretary Rubio’s engagements with senior officials will promote US interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability, and peace," the State Department statement said.

"The trip will center on freeing American and all other hostages from Hamas captivity, advancing to Phase II of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and countering the destabilizing activities of the Iranian regime and its proxies."

This comes after Hamas said it would postpone the hostage release scheduled for this Saturday, prompting outrage in Israel and a deployment of IDF troops along the border. US President Donald Trump said that "all hell" would break out if all the hostages are not released.

Meanwhile, Israel drafted additional reservists, calling on Hamas to live up to its end of the ceasefire agreement or else "intense fighting" would resume.