The Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize committee announced on Friday that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado is the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the central prediction site Polymarket, Machado was the leading candidate with a 71.8% chance of winning, while U.S. President Donald Trump had only 2.9%, despite his aggressive push for the prize, including public statements saying he deserved it and calls to Norwegian officials.

Machado won for her “years-long struggle against an authoritarian regime, her courageous defense of democracy, and her outstanding moral leadership in a country in deep crisis.” Machado, sometimes called “the Iron Lady of Venezuela,” has been in hiding for over 14 months, after refusing to withdraw from the presidential race even after Nicolás Maduro declared victory in elections recognized by the United States and the European Union as illegitimate.

The United States and most Venezuelan citizens, according to recent surveys, do not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro's rule, who, according to numerous claims, stole the last two elections.

The Hostages' Families Headquarters released a statement following the announcement, saying, "Although the Nobel Prize committee chose a different winner this year, the truth remains clear and indisputable – no leader or organization has done more for world peace than the President of the United States, Donald Trump."

They also noted that “President Trump is working tirelessly, even at this very moment, to ensure the return of all 48 of our loved ones—both the living and the fallen. The living must come home to begin their rehabilitation and recovery. The fallen for a worthy and respectful burial, a burial and closure that has been denied to their families for far too long.”

They concluded, saying, “President Trump's unprecedented achievements in advancing peace policy over the past year speak for themselves. No prize, or lack thereof, can diminish the profound impact he has had on our families and on world peace. His commitment to bringing back the last hostage and ending the war does not depend on prizes or praise. We will continue to stand by President Trump in his struggle to complete this mission, and history will remember his achievements as the most significant contribution to world peace in our generation.”

On Thursday, the president’s son, Eric, asked his followers on X to “retweet if you believe Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.” Additionally, the official White House account on X posted a picture of Trump, referring to him as the “President of Peace” around the same time.

The same day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called for Donald Trump to be given the Nobel Peace Prize. In a post published on the Prime Minister's official X account in English, writing, "He deserves it."

This is not the first time various parties have recommended the American president to the prize committee. Earlier this week, families of hostages sent a precedent-setting letter to members of the committee, urging them to grant him the honor. "For the first time in many months, we have real hope that our nightmare will end. We are confident that the president will not rest and will not stop until the last hostage is returned, the war ends, and peace and prosperity are restored to the Middle East," it said.

Netanyahu is not the first politician to have recently recommended Trump for the Nobel Prize. He was preceded by two U.S. senators. The most recent of them, the representative from the state of Georgia, Buddy Carter, wrote to the prize committee in June that the president played an "extraordinary and historic" role in ending "the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from acquiring the most lethal weapon on the face of the earth."

Last year, Congressman Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, did the same, claiming that Trump's victory in the 2024 elections had a "tremendous impact" on world peace.