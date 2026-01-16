Mossad chief in U.S. to discuss Iran with top officials

The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, has touched down in the U.S. on Friday for meetings with senior officials amid the tensions with Iran and the prospect of a possible American strike, i24NEWS confirmed.

The trip comes amid a swirl of contradictory reports and official statements regarding Washington's readiness to make good on the pledge of President Donald Trump to come to the aid of the Iranian protesters should the regime's crackdown becomes deadly.

On Thursday, estimations by Western intelligence officials suggested the risk of immediate U.S. action—and potential Iranian retaliation against Israel or American targets—has eased somewhat.

Also Thursday, a report claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Trump to postpone any U.S. military action against Iran, citing the depletion of Israel's stocks of interceptors as well as the potential for regional destabilization.