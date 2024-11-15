Musk reportedly met with Iran’s UN envoy in NYC

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations , Amir Saeid Iravani, on Monday, The New York Times reported Friday.

Citing two Iranian officials, the newspaper reports that the meeting was a discussion of how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States.

A Trump communications official declined to comment on "private meetings that may or may not have occurred."