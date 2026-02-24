NATO shifts focus of air surveillance in Turkey from Russia to Iran - report

NATO has adjusted its air surveillance priorities in Turkey, shifting its focus from Russia to Iran as tensions rise over the possibility of a US-led military campaign against Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that NATO’s surveillance operations, primarily conducted through advanced AWACS radar planes based in Turkey, have intensified flights over Iran, particularly from the central Anatolian city of Konya.

According to the report, anonymous sources said that NATO's increased surveillance reflects growing concerns about a potential military strike on Iran. The sources indicated that Turkey, a NATO member, is preparing for a scenario in which the US leads a strike against Iran.

The aim, they said, would be to force Tehran into making concessions, particularly regarding its nuclear program. If Iran refuses to comply, a broader military response could follow.

Turkey has reportedly urged both the US and Iran to avoid escalating tensions, though the alliance’s surveillance activities suggest a heightened focus on the risks associated with Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The Turkish Defense Ministry declined to comment on the matter, and NATO did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.

While NATO's use of its AWACS radar planes to monitor both Russia and Iran has been ongoing, the frequency of flights over Iran has notably increased in recent months.