NATO to China: Stop supporting Russia for good relations with West

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued a stern warning to China on Thursday, stating that Beijing must cease its support for Russia's military actions in Ukraine if it desires positive relations with the West.

During a visit to Berlin, Stoltenberg emphasized that China's assistance to Moscow was crucial for sustaining Russia's war effort.

He highlighted China's provision of high-end technology, including semiconductors, which are vital for Russia's production of military hardware such as missiles, tanks, and aircraft.

"China says it wants good relations with the West. At the same time, Beijing continues to fuel the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War Two. They cannot have it both ways," Stoltenberg asserted.

AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

The NATO chief cautioned against Western nations becoming overly reliant on China, drawing parallels to past dependencies on Russian energy resources.

"In the past, we made the mistake of becoming dependent on Russian oil and gas. We must not repeat that mistake with China. Depending on its money, its raw materials, its technologies - dependencies make us vulnerable," Stoltenberg warned.

The strengthening trade and military ties between China and Russia have raised concerns among Western allies, particularly amid sanctions imposed on both countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP

Trade between China and Russia reached a record $240.1 billion in 2023, marking a significant increase from the previous year. Chinese exports to Russia surged by 46.9 percent, while imports from Russia also saw notable growth.

Amid escalating tensions, reports suggest that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in May for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.