Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he instructed his cabinet to open direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible.” The talks will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between the two countries, Netanyahu said.

“Israel appreciates the Lebanese Prime Minister's call today to disarm Beirut,” Netanyahu added, referring to recent statements from Lebanese leadership. He said the negotiations would aim to address long-standing security concerns along the northern border.

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According to additional reporting, the expected negotiations will be conducted between Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and the Lebanese Ambassador to the US, H.E. Nada Hamadeh, who is considered close to Lebanese President Michel Aoun. The talks are expected to begin early next week, with US ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa serving as mediator.

A senior Lebanese official told Reuters that any talks would follow a “separate track, but same model” as the Iran-US truce brokered through Pakistan. The official added that Lebanon is advocating for a temporary ceasefire to facilitate negotiations and will require the United States to act as a guarantor for any agreement.

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Reports citing diplomatic sources indicate that no final decisions have been made regarding broader US involvement in the negotiations. However, senior officials have not ruled out a role for President Donald Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace.” A senior official familiar with the discussions said that if the body is involved, it would likely participate at the level of US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, similar to their role in diplomatic efforts in Ukraine.

Israeli forces are expected to remain deployed on the ground during the negotiations, with Israel maintaining its position that it will act against any threat posed by Hezbollah to IDF troops or civilians in northern Israel.

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The announcement comes after Trump reportedly called Netanyahu to request a reduction in Israeli strikes in Lebanon to support ongoing negotiations with Iran. According to an NBC report citing a senior administration official, while both the Trump administration and Israel have said Lebanon is not covered by any ceasefire, Israel agreed “to be a helpful partner” in facilitating the talks.

The call followed public remarks by Netanyahu on Wednesday, in which he vowed to continue striking Lebanon forcefully. Iranian officials have warned that continued strikes could prompt retaliation and jeopardize ceasefire efforts.