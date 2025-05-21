Netanyahu praises Eurovision’s Yuval Rafael: “You’ve made our nation proud”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally congratulated Yuval Rafael, Israel’s representative in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, after she secured second place in the prestigious European competition.

In an emotional phone call filled with national and political symbolism, Netanyahu praised the 24-year-old artist for her powerful performance and resilience.

“You have brought so much honor and pride to our country,” he said on Wednesday. “After everything you’ve been through—surviving and fighting for your life—you now represent the life of us all.”

He singled out the moving moment during Rafael’s performance when she raised her hands and declared, “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The people of Israel live”), calling it a gesture that “overwhelmed all our hearts.”

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Clearly moved by the call, Rafael shared her own emotional message: “All I wanted was to bring honor to this country, to offer even a moment of peace in the face of all the abnormal harassment we are subjected to.” She also mentioned the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, saying their release remains “the most important thing,” and that she hopes they will soon “rejoice with us and heal.”

“You are the real winner,” Netanyahu concluded, underscoring the profound effect Rafael’s performance had on the European audience. “You’ve done something truly significant—something that you and the entire country will remember for many years. At 24, that is extraordinary.”